Black Horse Troop assumes responsibility of Battle Group Poland's UK reconnaissance element

British Army Royal Dragoon Guards' Black Horse Troop, march during a transfer of authority ceremony in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, October 12, 2021. Black Horse Troop replaced 2nd Royal Anglian Regiment’s Poacher Troop, and will now assume responsibility as the British contingent of Battle Group Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

