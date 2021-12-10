British Army Maj. William Roome from Black Horse Troop, Royal Dragoon Guards, shakes the hand of Capt. Jack Wright, Poacher Troop acting commander, signifying transfer of authority at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, October 12, 2021. Black Horse Troop replaced 2nd Royal Anglian Regiment’s Poacher Troop, and will now assume responsibility as the British contingent of Battle Group Poland. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2021 Date Posted: 10.15.2021 04:30 Photo ID: 6889375 VIRIN: 211012-A-VH689-793 Resolution: 3264x1832 Size: 1.13 MB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL Hometown: CATTERICK, NYK, GB Hometown: LONDON, GTL, GB Hometown: WARMINSTER, WIL, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Black Horse Troop assumes responsibility of Battle Group Poland's UK reconnaissance element [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.