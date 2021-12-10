Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black Horse Troop assumes responsibility of Battle Group Poland's UK reconnaissance element [Image 4 of 4]

    Black Horse Troop assumes responsibility of Battle Group Poland's UK reconnaissance element

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    10.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    British Army Maj. William Roome from Black Horse Troop, Royal Dragoon Guards, shakes the hand of Capt. Jack Wright, Poacher Troop acting commander, signifying transfer of authority at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, October 12, 2021. Black Horse Troop replaced 2nd Royal Anglian Regiment’s Poacher Troop, and will now assume responsibility as the British contingent of Battle Group Poland. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.15.2021 04:30
    Photo ID: 6889375
    VIRIN: 211012-A-VH689-793
    Resolution: 3264x1832
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Hometown: CATTERICK, NYK, GB
    Hometown: LONDON, GTL, GB
    Hometown: WARMINSTER, WIL, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Horse Troop assumes responsibility of Battle Group Poland's UK reconnaissance element [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Black Horse Troop assumes responsibility of Battle Group Poland's UK reconnaissance element
    Black Horse Troop assumes responsibility of Battle Group Poland's UK reconnaissance element
    Black Horse Troop assumes responsibility of Battle Group Poland's UK reconnaissance element
    Black Horse Troop assumes responsibility of Battle Group Poland's UK reconnaissance element

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    eFP
    BlackHorse
    StrongerTogether
    BattleGroupPoland
    BritishArmy
    RoyalDragoonGuards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT