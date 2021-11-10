U.S. Army National Guard Lt. Col. Craig Broyles, commander of Battle Group Poland, salutes Black Horse Troop Maj. William Roome, commander of Black Horse Troop during transfer of authority ceremony at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, October 12, 2021. Black Horse Troop replaced 2nd Royal Anglian Regiment’s Poacher Troop, and will now assume responsibility as the British contingent of Battle Group Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

Date Taken: 10.11.2021
Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
This work, Black Horse Troop assumes responsibility of Battle Group Poland's UK reconnaissance element [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes