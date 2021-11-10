British Army Royal Dragoon Guard’s Black Horse Troop, march during a transfer of authority ceremony in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, October 12, 2021. Black Horse Troop replaced 2nd Royal Anglian Regiment’s Poacher Troop, and will now assume responsibility as the British contingent of Battle Group Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2021 04:30
|Photo ID:
|6889374
|VIRIN:
|211012-A-NQ624-1050
|Resolution:
|6021x4014
|Size:
|5.27 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|Hometown:
|CATTERICK, NYK, GB
|Hometown:
|LONDON, GTL, GB
|Hometown:
|WARMINSTER, WIL, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Black Horse Troop assumes responsibility of Battle Group Poland's UK reconnaissance element [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
