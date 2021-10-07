Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Melissa Glindmeyer, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, presents Staff Sgt. Tyler Collins, 100th AMXS crew chief, with a dedicated flying crew chief certificate alongside Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Burgess, 100th AMXS superintendent, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 7, 2021. The ceremony paid tribute to the history between the Bloody Hundredth, the 100th Maintenance Group and its partnership with the 100th Operations Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 10.14.2021 03:36
    Photo ID: 6885515
    VIRIN: 211007-F-NR913-0161
    Resolution: 5592x3721
    Size: 906.99 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dedicated crew chief ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Royal Air Force
    RAF Mildenhall
    Aircraft
    Air Force
    Team Mildenhall

