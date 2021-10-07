A group of airmen from the 100th Operations Support Squadron, 351st Air Refueling Squadron and 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron are distinguished for agile and responsive air refueling around the world. The dedicated flying crew chiefs for aircraft 61-0292, "The Savage", were Staff Sgt. Alejandro Flores and SrA Chandra Beratto. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2021 Date Posted: 10.14.2021 03:36 Photo ID: 6885517 VIRIN: 211007-F-NR913-0177 Resolution: 5707x3797 Size: 972.97 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, d [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.