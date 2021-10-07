Dedicated crew chief ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. David Hood, 100th Maintenance Group commander, gives closing remarks at the 100th MXG dedicated flying crew chief ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, Oct. 7, 2021. Hood thanked distinguished Airmen for keeping adversaries at bay, noting the crew chiefs "Carry the weight of the wing on their shoulders." (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).

