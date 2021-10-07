Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dedicated crew chief ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Dedicated crew chief ceremony

    RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron's newest dedicated flying crew chiefs received coveralls, certificates, and responsibility over several aircraft during the Dedicated Flying Crew Chief Induction ceremony at Royal Air Force, Mildenhall, England, Oct. 7, 2021. The DFCC induction ceremony honored distinguished Airmen who have distinguished themselves through agile and responsive air refueling enabling strong and historic bonds between aircrew and groundcrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 10.14.2021 03:36
    Photo ID: 6885516
    VIRIN: 211007-F-NR913-0205
    Resolution: 5208x4024
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dedicated crew chief ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dedicated crew chief ceremony
    Dedicated crew chief ceremony
    d
    Dedicated crew chief ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United Kingdom
    England
    Royal Air Force
    RAF Mildenhall
    Team Mildenhall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT