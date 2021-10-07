The 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron's newest dedicated flying crew chiefs received coveralls, certificates, and responsibility over several aircraft during the Dedicated Flying Crew Chief Induction ceremony at Royal Air Force, Mildenhall, England, Oct. 7, 2021. The DFCC induction ceremony honored distinguished Airmen who have distinguished themselves through agile and responsive air refueling enabling strong and historic bonds between aircrew and groundcrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu.)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2021 03:36
|Photo ID:
|6885516
|VIRIN:
|211007-F-NR913-0205
|Resolution:
|5208x4024
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dedicated crew chief ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
