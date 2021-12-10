Mike Company Receiving

New U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, exit the buses during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 12, 2021. After the recruits got into formation they were briefed on the articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Once recruits stepped off the bus, they immediately began the transformation from civilian to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

