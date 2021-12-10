Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Receiving [Image 1 of 5]

    Mike Company Receiving

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruit Matthew G. Walker, a recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, gets his hair cut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 12, 2021. The recruits’ first haircut represents the beginning of the transformation from civilian to Marine. Walker was recruited out of Fingal, N.D. with Recruiting Station Fargo, in N.D. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    VIRIN: 211012-M-DA549-1009
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Receiving [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruit Training
    Mike Company

