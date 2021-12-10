Mike Company Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Matthew G. Walker, a recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, gets his hair cut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 12, 2021. The recruits’ first haircut represents the beginning of the transformation from civilian to Marine. Walker was recruited out of Fingal, N.D. with Recruiting Station Fargo, in N.D. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

