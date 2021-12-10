U.S. Marine Corps recruit Matthew G. Walker, a recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, gets his hair cut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 12, 2021. The recruits’ first haircut represents the beginning of the transformation from civilian to Marine. Walker was recruited out of Fingal, N.D. with Recruiting Station Fargo, in N.D. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 18:46
|Photo ID:
|6885135
|VIRIN:
|211012-M-DA549-1009
|Resolution:
|5393x4314
|Size:
|14.12 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Company Receiving [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT