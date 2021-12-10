Mike Company Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Andrew. N. Quinones, a recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, makes a phone call during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 12, 2021. Recruits were instructed to call their next of kin or their recruiter to inform them of their safe arrival. Quinones was recruited out of El Paso, Texas with Recruiting Station Fort Bliss, in Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

