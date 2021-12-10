U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Luna Dante, a drill instructor with Receiving Company, Support Battalion, examines the new recruits’ belongings during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 12, 2021. Drill instructors took the time to ensure all contraband was confiscated before proceeding. Recruit were then allowed to make a phone call to their families to confirm their safe arrival at recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 18:47
|Photo ID:
|6885142
|VIRIN:
|211012-M-DA549-1020
|Resolution:
|6272x4480
|Size:
|24.41 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Company Receiving [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
