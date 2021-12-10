U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Luna Dante, a drill instructor with Receiving Company, Support Battalion, examines the new recruits’ belongings during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 12, 2021. Drill instructors took the time to ensure all contraband was confiscated before proceeding. Recruit were then allowed to make a phone call to their families to confirm their safe arrival at recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2021 Date Posted: 10.13.2021 18:47 Photo ID: 6885142 VIRIN: 211012-M-DA549-1020 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 24.41 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike Company Receiving [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.