    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mike Company Receiving [Image 3 of 5]

    Mike Company Receiving

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Luna Dante, a drill instructor with Receiving Company, Support Battalion, examines the new recruits’ belongings during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 12, 2021. Drill instructors took the time to ensure all contraband was confiscated before proceeding. Recruit were then allowed to make a phone call to their families to confirm their safe arrival at recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 18:47
    Photo ID: 6885142
    VIRIN: 211012-M-DA549-1020
    Resolution: 6272x4480
    Size: 24.41 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Receiving [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruit Training
    Mike Company

