    Charlie Company Crucible [Image 8 of 8]

    Charlie Company Crucible

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, run up a hill during the crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021. Recruits carried ammunition cans up the hill to simulate a resupply. The crucible was a 54-hour field training exercise that presented continuous physical and mental challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 19:23
    Photo ID: 6884009
    VIRIN: 211012-M-CI314-1069
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Crucible [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

