Charlie Company Crucible

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, run up a hill during the crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021. Recruits carried ammunition cans up the hill to simulate a resupply. The crucible was a 54-hour field training exercise that presented continuous physical and mental challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

