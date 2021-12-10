U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a crucible event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021. Recruits used old equipment to simulate a combat zone for training purposes. Throughout the Crucible recruits had to work together and pull their own weight in order to succeed and earn the title of “Marine.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

Date Taken: 10.12.2021 Date Posted: 10.12.2021 Photo ID: 6884002 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US This work, Charlie Company Crucible [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS