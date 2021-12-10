U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a crucible event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021. Recruits used old equipment to simulate a combat zone for training purposes. Throughout the Crucible recruits had to work together and pull their own weight in order to succeed and earn the title of “Marine.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 19:22
|Photo ID:
|6884002
|VIRIN:
|211012-M-CI314-1011
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|866.36 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Crucible [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
