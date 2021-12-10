U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a crucible event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021. Throughout this course recruits fired blanks to simulate a combat zone. The crucible was a 54- hour long culminating event at recruit training which will finalize the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2021 Date Posted: 10.12.2021 19:22 Photo ID: 6884005 VIRIN: 211012-M-CI314-1040 Resolution: 3270x2180 Size: 698.51 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Company Crucible [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.