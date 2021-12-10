A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participates in a crucible event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021. Recruits low crawled through water to simulate terrain they may face in the future. The crucible was a 54- hour long culminating event at recruit training which will finalize the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 19:22
|Photo ID:
|6884003
|VIRIN:
|211012-M-CI314-1018
|Resolution:
|4837x3225
|Size:
|676.82 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Crucible [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT