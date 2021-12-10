Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Romero removes tar balls from shores in Oceanside Harbor Beach in San Diego County, in response to the Orange County oil spill, Oct. 12, 2021. A Unified Command has been established to respond to an oil spill that started off the coast of Orange County. (U.S. Coast guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 18:41
|Photo ID:
|6883985
|VIRIN:
|211012-G-EK967-396
|Resolution:
|5195x3468
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tar balls being removed from shores in Oceanside Harbor Beach in San Diego County [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Richard Brahm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT