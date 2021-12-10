Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Romero works alongside contractors on a hotshot team to remove tar balls from shores in Oceanside Harbor Beach in San Diego County, in response to the Orange County oil spill, Oct. 12, 2021. A Unified Command has been established to respond to an oil spill that started off the coast of Orange County. (U.S. Coast guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray)
