    Contractors on a hotshot team to remove tar balls from shores in Oceanside Harbor Beach in San Diego County [Image 4 of 5]

    Contractors on a hotshot team to remove tar balls from shores in Oceanside Harbor Beach in San Diego County

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Romero works alongside contractors on a hotshot team to remove tar balls from shores in Oceanside Harbor Beach in San Diego County, in response to the Orange County oil spill, Oct. 12, 2021. A Unified Command has been established to respond to an oil spill that started off the coast of Orange County. (U.S. Coast guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contractors on a hotshot team to remove tar balls from shores in Oceanside Harbor Beach in San Diego County [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Richard Brahm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

