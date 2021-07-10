GRF Division In the Spotlight

Retail Services Specialist 1st Class (Chief Petty Officer Select) Ana Suarez, from Miami Beach, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) supply department, calls the S-5 division to attention during a Division in the Spotlight personnel inspection on the flight deck, Oct. 7, 2021. Ford is in port Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

