    GRF Division In the Spotlight [Image 4 of 5]

    GRF Division In the Spotlight

    NEWPORT NEWS, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Capt. Jeremy Shamblee, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) executive officer, talks to Interior Communications Electrician Seaman Han Pham, from San Jose, California, temporarily assigned to supply department, during a Division in the Spotlight personnel inspection on the flight deck, Oct. 7, 2021. Ford is in port Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 09:10
    Photo ID: 6881590
    VIRIN: 211007-N-TL968-1011
    Resolution: 4309x2873
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, AL, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN JOSE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF Division In the Spotlight [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    DITS
    TL968

