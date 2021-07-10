USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) Command Master Chief Bryan Davis, speaks to Retail Services Specialist Seaman James Davis, from Sacramento, California, assigned to Ford’s supply department, during a Division in the Spotlight personnel inspection on the flight deck, Oct. 7, 2021. Ford is in port Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2021 09:10
|Photo ID:
|6881587
|VIRIN:
|211007-N-TL968-1003
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, AL, US
|Hometown:
|LA HABRA, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GRF Division In the Spotlight [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
