GRF Division In the Spotlight

Retail Services Specialist Seaman Genevieve Rocha, from San Antonio, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) supply department, stands at attention for a Division in the Spotlight personnel inspection on the flight deck, Oct. 7, 2021. Ford is in port Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

