Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VBSS [Image 10 of 11]

    VBSS

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darcy Mcatee 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    210924-N-YP246-1090 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 24, 2021) Sailors participate in a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) drill aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 06:25
    Photo ID: 6881557
    VIRIN: 210924-N-YP246-1090
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 750 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VBSS [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Darcy Mcatee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Suicide Awareness Month
    Suicide Awareness Month
    Suicide Awareness Month
    Suicide Awareness Month
    Suicide Awareness Month
    Flight Quarters
    Flight Quarters
    Flight Quarters
    VBSS
    VBSS
    VBSS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VBSS"
    underway
    Pacific Ocean
    "USS Green Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT