210924-N-YP246-1079 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 24, 2021) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) maneuver a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) from Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) 10, assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, embarked aboard Green Bay during a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) drill. Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 06:25 Photo ID: 6881556 VIRIN: 210924-N-YP246-1079 Resolution: 1833x2566 Size: 992.56 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VBSS [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Darcy Mcatee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.