210918-N-YP246-1089 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 18, 2021) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) participate in a 2.5K in recognition of Suicide Awareness Month. Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

