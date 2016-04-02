Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Quarters

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.04.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darcy Mcatee 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    210921-N-YP246-1101 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 21, 2021) Sailors observe an Air Force CV-22 Osprey take off from the flight deck aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2016
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 06:24
    Photo ID: 6881555
    VIRIN: 210921-N-YP246-1101
    Resolution: 4822x3444
    Size: 976.08 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Quarters [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Darcy Mcatee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    underway
    Pacific Ocean
    "USS Green Bay
    CV-22"
    Air Force

