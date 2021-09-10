51st Security Forces memorial ruck march

Battlefield Crosses of the 13 U.S. service members that perished in Afghanistan were on display as Airmen of Team Osan prepare for a memorial ruck march at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, October 9, 2021. The memorial commemorated the 13 U.S. service members that perished on Aug. 26., outside of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen)

