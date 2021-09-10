51st Security Forces memorial ruck march

51st Fighter Wing honor guardsmen, fold a U.S. flag before a memorial ruck march at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, October 9, 2021. The memorial commemorated the 13 U.S. service members that perished on Aug. 26., outside of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen)

Date Taken: 10.09.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR