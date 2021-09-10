51st Security Forces memorial ruck march

51st Fighter Wing honor guardsmen, fold a U.S. flag before a memorial ruck march at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, October 9, 2021. The 3-mile ruck, ceremonial flag folding and other observances were held to commemorate the 13 U.S. service members that perished outside of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen)

