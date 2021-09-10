Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st Security Forces memorial ruck march

    51st Security Forces memorial ruck march

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    10.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    51st Security Forces Squadron members place the picture of U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo during a memorial ruck march at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, October 9, 2021. The memorial ruck commemorated the 13 U.S. service members that perished on Aug. 26., outside of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021
    Photo ID: 6881470
    VIRIN: 211009-F-IK735-1016
    Resolution: 5874x3908
    Size: 919.49 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st Security Forces memorial ruck march, by SrA Kevyn Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Osan Air Base
    Ruck March
    Security Forces
    51st Fighter Wing

