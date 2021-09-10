51st Security Forces memorial ruck march

51st Security Forces Squadron members place the picture of U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo during a memorial ruck march at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, October 9, 2021. The memorial ruck commemorated the 13 U.S. service members that perished on Aug. 26., outside of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen)

