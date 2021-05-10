332nd Weather team

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Summers, 332nd Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron weather forecaster, performs routine maintenance on the TMQ-53 Oct. 5, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. The TMQ-53 is a portable, automated station that can take observations in up to one minute intervals, enabling flying missions around the world. The data it produces can be utilized by weather specialists using satellite communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

Date Taken: 10.05.2021