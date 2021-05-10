Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    332nd Weather team [Image 6 of 6]

    332nd Weather team

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Summers, 332nd Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron weather forecaster, performs routine maintenance on the TMQ-53 Oct. 5, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. The TMQ-53 is a portable, automated station that can take observations in up to one minute intervals, enabling flying missions around the world. The data it produces can be utilized by weather specialists using satellite communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 02:51
    Photo ID: 6881439
    VIRIN: 211005-F-DU706-2246
    Resolution: 5440x3620
    Size: 8.03 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332nd Weather team [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    332nd Weather team
    332nd Weather team
    332nd Weather team
    332nd Weather team
    332nd Weather team
    332nd Weather team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Weather
    maintenance
    weather forecast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT