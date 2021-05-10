U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Summers, left, 332nd Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron weather forecaster, and Tech. Sgt. William Ledbetter, 332nd EOSS weather flight chief, walk toward a Portable Doppler Radar Oct. 5, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. PDRs provide precise weather radar data in areas critical for supporting Air Force and joint operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra) (This image is blurred for security reasons)

Date Taken: 10.05.2021
Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, 332nd Weather team [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.