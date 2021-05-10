U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Summers, 332nd Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron weather forecaster, uninstalls a Portable Doppler Radar filter Oct. 5, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. PDR filters are routinely cleaned to provide precise weather radar data in areas critical for supporting Air Force and joint operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 02:51 Photo ID: 6881437 VIRIN: 211005-F-DU706-2197 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.03 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 332nd Weather team [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.