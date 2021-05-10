332nd Weather team

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. William Ledbetter, left, 332nd Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron weather flight chief, hands a Portable Doppler Radar filter to Senior Airman Ryan Summers, 332nd EOSS weather forecaster, Oct. 5, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. PDR filters are routinely maintained to provide precise weather radar data in areas critical for supporting Air Force and joint operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

