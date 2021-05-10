Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332nd Weather team [Image 2 of 6]

    332nd Weather team

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. William Ledbetter, left, 332nd Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron weather flight chief, hands a Portable Doppler Radar filter to Senior Airman Ryan Summers, 332nd EOSS weather forecaster, Oct. 5, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. PDR filters are routinely maintained to provide precise weather radar data in areas critical for supporting Air Force and joint operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

