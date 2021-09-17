VICENZA, Italy - Community members gather at Caserma Ederle's Post Theater Sept. 17, 2021, for the POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony. Guest speaker at the event was is Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Rex W. Shuey, Jr., while Italian Carabinieri took part wearing their historical uniforms.



National POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 through a proclamation signed by President Jimmy Carter. Since then, each subsequent president has issued an annual proclamation commemorating the third Friday in September as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. “You Are Not Forgotten” is the central phrase behind the POW/MIA remembrance movement which honors America's prisoners of war, those who are still missing in action and their families.

