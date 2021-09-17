VICENZA, Italy - Community members gather at Caserma Ederle's Post Theater Sept. 17, 2021, for the POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony. Guest speaker at the event was is Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Rex W. Shuey, Jr., while Italian Carabinieri took part wearing their historical uniforms.
National POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 through a proclamation signed by President Jimmy Carter. Since then, each subsequent president has issued an annual proclamation commemorating the third Friday in September as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. “You Are Not Forgotten” is the central phrase behind the POW/MIA remembrance movement which honors America's prisoners of war, those who are still missing in action and their families.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 11:44
|Photo ID:
|6880779
|VIRIN:
|210917-A-LU220-728
|Resolution:
|2160x1416
|Size:
|597.46 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 12 of 12], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT