    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National POW/MIA Recognition Day [Image 9 of 12]

    National POW/MIA Recognition Day

    ITALY

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy - Community members gather at Caserma Ederle's Post Theater Sept. 17, 2021, for the POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony. Guest speaker at the event was is Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Rex W. Shuey, Jr., while Italian Carabinieri took part wearing their historical uniforms.

    National POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 through a proclamation signed by President Jimmy Carter. Since then, each subsequent president has issued an annual proclamation commemorating the third Friday in September as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. “You Are Not Forgotten” is the central phrase behind the POW/MIA remembrance movement which honors America's prisoners of war, those who are still missing in action and their families.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 11:44
