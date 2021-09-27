210927-N-TA290-1005 HONOLULU, HI (September 27, 2021) Chief Petty Officer Kyle Foxwell, machinist mate and instructor with the Navy Food Management Team (NFMT) for Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, inspects equipment onboard the USS Hopper (DDG 70) during a command assist visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Mayberry/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 03:39
|Photo ID:
|6880428
|VIRIN:
|210927-N-TA290-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.17 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Strengthens the Fleet Through Food Service Training and Support [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Mayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Strengthens the Fleet Through Food Service Training and Support
LEAVE A COMMENT