NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Strengthens the Fleet Through Food Service Training and Support

210927-N-TA290-1006 HONOLULU, HI (September 27, 2021) Chief Petty Officer Kevon Henry, culinary specialist and instructor with the Navy Food Management Team (NFMT) for Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, provides instruction to the foodservice team of the USS Hopper (DDG 70) during a command assist visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Mayberry/Released)

