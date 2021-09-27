PACAF OAY Recognition Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Edrianne Flores, Pacific Air Forces command law office manager and Outstanding Airman of the Year master of ceremonies, narrates during the PACAF Outstanding Airman of the Year Recognition Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Sept. 27, 2021. Flores also served as the OAY Committee secretary and took lead for coordination and communication efforts with senior leaders and key contacrs that were necessary to ensure the ceremony ran smoothly and successfully. The ceremony included nine honorees who were selected from more than 28 thousand active-duty airmen throughout the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

