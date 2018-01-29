Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF OAY Recognition Ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    PACAF OAY Recognition Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2018

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, left, Pacific Air Forces commander, shares the aloha with award winners during the PACAF Outstanding Airman of the Year Recognition Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Sept. 27, 2021. The ceremony included nine honorees who were selected from more than 28 thousand active-duty Airmen throughout the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2018
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 21:40
    Photo ID: 6880059
    VIRIN: 210917-F-EA289-0256
    Resolution: 5839x3893
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF OAY Recognition Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces
    OAY Recognition Ceremony

