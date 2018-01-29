U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, left, Pacific Air Forces commander, shares the aloha with award winners during the PACAF Outstanding Airman of the Year Recognition Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Sept. 27, 2021. The ceremony included nine honorees who were selected from more than 28 thousand active-duty Airmen throughout the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2018 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 21:40 Photo ID: 6880059 VIRIN: 210917-F-EA289-0256 Resolution: 5839x3893 Size: 2.28 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF OAY Recognition Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.