U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, center, Pacific Air Forces commander, provides remarks during the PACAF Outstanding Airman of the Year Recognition Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Sept. 27, 2021. The ceremony included nine honorees who were selected from more than 28 thousand active-duty airmen throughout the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 21:40
|Photo ID:
|6880060
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-EA289-0198
|Resolution:
|5986x3529
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF OAY Recognition Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT