U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, center, Pacific Air Forces commander, provides remarks during the PACAF Outstanding Airman of the Year Recognition Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Sept. 27, 2021. The ceremony included nine honorees who were selected from more than 28 thousand active-duty airmen throughout the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2018 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 21:40 Photo ID: 6880060 VIRIN: 210917-F-EA289-0198 Resolution: 5986x3529 Size: 3.8 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF OAY Recognition Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.