U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, Pacific Air Forces command chief, provides remarks during the PACAF Outstanding Airman of the Year Recognition Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Sept. 27, 2021. The ceremony included nine honorees who were selected from more than 28 thousand active-duty airmen throughout the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 21:39
|Photo ID:
|6880064
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-EA289-0425
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|8.24 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF OAY Recognition Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
