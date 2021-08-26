Security Forces training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center

U.S. Airmen with the 156th Security Forces Squadron and the 156th Contingency Response Group, conduct “shoot, move, comunicate” drills during a small team tactics exercise, Aug. 26, 2021 at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico. The training enhanced readiness and unit cohesion amongst security forces and the contingency response group in dismounted operations and small team tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 15:55
|Photo ID:
|6879464
|VIRIN:
|210826-Z-MF014-1044
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|17.76 MB
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
