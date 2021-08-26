Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Forces training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center [Image 5 of 10]

    Security Forces training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center

    SALINAS, PR, PUERTO RICO

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Hector Vargas, an installation entry controller with the 156th Security Forces Squadron, climbs over an obstacle wall during training, Aug. 26, 2021 at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico. The training enhanced readiness and unit cohesion amongst security forces and the contingency response group in dismounted operations and small team tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 15:55
    Location: SALINAS, PR, PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Security Forces
    Bucaneros

