Security Forces training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center

U.S. Airman 1st Class Axel Baez, an installation entry controller with the 156th Security Forces Squadron, provides cover while establishing a 360 degree perimeter during training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Aug. 26, 2021. The training enhanced readiness and unit cohesion amongst security forces and the contingency response group in dismounted operations and small team tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 Location: SALINAS, PR