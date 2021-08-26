U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Julio Soto, a Security Forces journeyman with the 156th Contingency Response Group, provides cover for other Airmen to cross a simulated danger area during training, Aug. 26, 2021 at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico. The training enhanced readiness and unit cohesion amongst security forces and the contingency response group in dismounted operations and small team tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 15:55 Photo ID: 6879439 VIRIN: 210826-Z-MF014-1016 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 24.75 MB Location: SALINAS, PR, PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Security Forces training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.