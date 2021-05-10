U.S. Navy Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Luke Bright, from Biloxi, Mississippi, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), uses a drill press at the Light Industrial Facility, in Hampton, Virginia, Oct. 5, 2021. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Crayton Agnew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 12:51 Photo ID: 6877643 VIRIN: 211005-N-DN159-0020 Resolution: 6689x4464 Size: 707.25 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Drill press [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Crayton Agnew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.