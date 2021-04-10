Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Needle gunning [Image 3 of 11]

    Needle gunning

    VA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Tillie 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Seaman Roger Ibarra, from Houston, needle guns non-skid, aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Oct. 4, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Tillie)

