U.S. Navy Seaman Tyler Stuteville, from Kodiak, Alaska, cuts hawser line, aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Oct. 4, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Tillie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 12:51 Photo ID: 6877638 VIRIN: 211004-N-MN548-0004 Resolution: 4160x6233 Size: 3.18 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cut hawser line [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Daniel Tillie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.